Karnataka CET 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Now

Karnataka CET 2025 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
According to the KCET Notification released earlier on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) will be held as per the following schedule:
Candidates should note that the Kannada language test was supposed to be held on April 18, 2025. It has however been rescheduled due to Good Friday.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced additional syllabus for UGCET 2025, also known as KCET 2025, to be held in the month of April.
The Karnataka Examination Authority had released the notification for KCET 2025 on January 23, 2025, simultaneously starting online registration of the candidates.
Along with the UGCET 2025 Notification, the KEA had also published Information Bulletin consisting of details about the important entrance exam conducted for admission in undergraduate courses. The UGCET Information Bulletin also contained the CET 2025 syllabus.
However, in a notification dated January 29, 2025, the KEA announced additional syllabus for the UGCET 2025.
