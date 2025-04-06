Karnataka CET 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Now

Sunday April 6, 2025 3:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka CET 2025 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps to download UGCET 2025 Admit Card

Go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "UG Common Entrance Test 2025 Admission Ticket Link"

Enter User ID, Password and the Captcha code

Click on the given link to download the hall ticket

Take a printout

KCET 2025 date

According to the KCET Notification released earlier on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) will be held as per the following schedule:

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 16, 2025. Thursday April 17, 2025: Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 17, 2025. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 17, 2025. All papers will be of 60 marks each. Tuesday April 15, 2025: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper will be of 50 marks.

Candidates should note that the Kannada language test was supposed to be held on April 18, 2025. It has however been rescheduled due to Good Friday.

Karnataka UGCET 2025 Syllabus

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced additional syllabus for UGCET 2025, also known as KCET 2025, to be held in the month of April.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had released the notification for KCET 2025 on January 23, 2025, simultaneously starting online registration of the candidates.

Along with the UGCET 2025 Notification, the KEA had also published Information Bulletin consisting of details about the important entrance exam conducted for admission in undergraduate courses. The UGCET Information Bulletin also contained the CET 2025 syllabus.

However, in a notification dated January 29, 2025, the KEA announced additional syllabus for the UGCET 2025.

