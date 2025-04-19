Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa, Bangladesh’s Muhammed Yunus in Time 100 List 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government Muhammed Yunus have made to the Time 100 – The Most Influential People of 2025 list along with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Saturday April 19, 2025 6:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa (L) and Muhammed Yunus (File)]

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government Muhammed Yunus have made to the Time 100 – The Most Influential People of 2025 list along with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ahmed al Sharaa

Born Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in 1982, later became popular as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, is the leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the alliance which toppled Bashar Assad’s brutal regime in Syria in December 2024 .

Al Julani’s journey from a foot soldier in Iraq to the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is a testament to his strategic maneuvering within the volatile landscape of "Middle Eastern terrorism".

“Now interim President of all Syria, al-Sharaa balances between militants he once led and liberal Syrians relieved Assad is gone. Observers are left to wonder if al-Sharaa is an Islamist extremist whose moderate poses are only ploys for temporary political gain, or if he’s more a pragmatic politician who exploited extremist groups to gain power”, Robert Ford, who served as U.S. ¬ambassador to Syria from 2011 to 2014, introduced al Sharaa in these words.

Al Shaara was also included in the ummid.com coveted list of Muslim Newsmakers of 2024 .

Muhammed Yunus

Yunus first came to limelight after he established the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh to empower the most marginalized communities through small loans, helping millions — 97% of them women, build businesses, sustain their families, and reclaim their dignity.

Introducing Muhammed Yunus, Hillary Clinton - former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, is all praise for the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government in Bangladesh established after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

“After a student-led uprising toppled Bangladesh’s authoritarian Prime Minister last year, a known leader stepped up to guide the nation toward democracy: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus”, Clinton wrote.

“Now, Yunus has answered his country’s call once more. As he shepherds Bangladesh out of the shadows of oppression, he is restoring human rights, demanding accountability, and laying the foundations for a just and free society”, Clinton added.

Others included in the Time 100 list of 2025 in the "Leaders" category besides al-Sharaa, Yunus, Trump and Keir Starmer are Elon Musk, President and first woman to lead Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum, the Venezuelan Iron Lady, María Corina Machado, South Korean lawyer and Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung and others.

Iranian filmmaker, Mohammad Rasoulof, is another notable inclusion in the list under the category of Artists. Rasoulof's latest film, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, received raves at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar.

Rasoulof was in prison for his activism and his art when the idea for the film came to him. It’s about the violent crackdown on Iran’s Woman Life Freedom movement.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.