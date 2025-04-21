Pope Francis, Roman Catholic Church’s Top Priest, dies

Pope Francis, the Top Priest of The Roman Catholic Church, passed away at 07:35 local time on Easter Monday

Monday April 21, 2025

Vatican City: Pope Francis, the Top Priest of The Roman Catholic Church, passed away at 07:35 local time on Easter Monday April 21, 2025.

He was 88.

Pope Francis Funeral

The Vatican City has confirmed the ailing Pope’s demise in a post on its Telegram Channel and other social media platforms.

“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta”, it said.

The Pope's death comes a day after he appeared in St Peter's Square to wish "Happy Easter" to thousands of worshippers Sunday April 19, 2025.

The exact date and time of Pope Francis' funeral has not yet been confirmed yet. It should however will be held in the next 4-5 days.

Pope Francis - A Brief History

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936. As the head of the Catholic Church, he was also the Sovereign of the Vatican City State from 13 March 2013 until his death in 2025.

A papal conclave had elected Jorge Mario Bergoglio as his successor on March 13, 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013.

He was the first pope from the Society of Jesus (the Jesuit Order), the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first born or raised outside Europe since the 8th-century Syrian pope Gregory III.

Pope Francis on Gaza

Pope Francis has on multiple times appealed for peace in Gaza and end of Israeli massacre and gencoide of Palestinians.

The Pope had only two days ago refused to meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance who was on official visit to Italy.

"I continue to receive very serious and painful news from Gaza. Unarmed civilians are subjected to bombings and shootings. It is terrorism", a statement released by the Vatican City said on behalf of the Pope Saturday April 19, 2025.

In an unprecdented move, Pope Francis had also called for investigation into the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Pope Francis' Last Message

Pope Francis' Easter message Sunday April 20, 2025 was one of peace and "respect for the views of others".

"There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression", an aide read on his behalf.

In his final address, the Pontiff again remembered the people of Gaza as the conflict "causes death and destruction" and creates a "deplorable humanitarian situation".

"What a great thirst for death, for killing we see in the many conflicts raging in different parts of the world," he said.

"I express my closeness to the sufferings... for all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people," the message said. "Call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace."

The Pope also encouraged all parties involved in the Ukraine war to "pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace".

Papal Conclave

Also, the conclave to elect the New Pope will be held in two weeks.

The College of Cardinals will enter the Sistine Chapel for the secretive papal conclave to elect the 267th pontiff in the 15 days.

The fruntrunners are Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines), Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy), Cardinal Peter Turkson (Ghana), Cardinal Peter Erdo (Hungary), Cardinal Angelo Scola (Italy), Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (Italy) and Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke (USA).

To be elected as Pope, a candidate must receive a two-third majority.

Condolences Pour in

In her condolence message, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, the news of the Pope's demise saddened the whole country.

"I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship," she said in the statement.

"He asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that 'does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects'", Meloni said.

"His teaching and his legacy will not be lost. We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord", she said.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed Pope Francis's commitment to the "most vulnerable".

"I mourn the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace", Pedro wrote in a post on X.

Mourng the death of the Pope, Taiwan’s Ministry Of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "Due to the profound friendship between Taiwan and the Vatican, in addition to sending officials of appropriate levels as special envoys to attend the Pope’s funeral, senior government officials will also attend the memorial mass held by the Vatican’s Embassy in Taiwan to express the deepest condolences of the Taiwanese people, Catholic believers, and the government."

"His humility and concern for all humanity, especially his active call for world peace, will always remain in the hearts of our people and government. In this moment of sorrow, our people, Catholics and the government mourn together."

"Big Loss"

Kenya’s President William Ruto paid tribute on X saying the Pope's demise is a huge loss.

"We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis.This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity."

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background.May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace", he wrote.

In his condolence message, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he extends his “deepest condolences on the passing of Pope Francis”.

