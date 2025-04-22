HC asks Baba Ramdev to take down ‘Rooh Afza’ ad

Slamming its ‘communal tone’, the Delhi High Court Tuesday April 22, 2025 asked the controversial Hindu saint, Baba Ramdev, to take down the ‘Rooh Afza’ video advertisement

Tuesday April 22, 2025 6:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Slamming its ‘communal tone’, the Delhi High Court Tuesday April 22, 2025 asked the controversial Hindu saint, Baba Ramdev, to take down the ‘Rooh Afza’ video advertisement.

While hearing a plea filed by Hamdard, the Delhi High Court said the remarks made in the video ad by the Patanjali owner shocked its conscience and was indefensible.

“I could not believe my eyes and ears when I saw this [videos]”, Justice Amit Bansal said.

Following the court’s harsh observations, Baba Ramdev submitted to take down the controversial advertisement.

Ramdev in the Patanjali ad promoting its product accused Hamdard to use money earned from selling Rooh Afza to build madarasa and mosques.

In the video, Ramdev said while Rooh Afza is a "part of sherbat jihad", the money earned from Patanjali rose sherbat will be used to build gurukuls and Patanjali university.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.