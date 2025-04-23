NEET UG 2025: Exam City Intimation Slip Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Advance Intimation of Examination City or Exam City Intimation slip for NEET UG 2025 on its official website neet.nta.nic.in

Wednesday April 23, 2025 10:05 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2025 will be held on Sunday May 04, 2025.

As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2025 will be held on Sunday May 04, 2025.

The online application for NEET UG 2025 started on February 07, 2025 for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical, paramedial and pharmacy courses. The last date of application was March 07, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

NEET UG 2025 City Information

The NTA released City Information slip for all registered candidates on its official website today i.e. Wednesday April 23, 2025.

The City Information gives the details of the exam centre city allotted to a candidate. NEET City Information is published so that registered candidates know before hand the city location of their exam centre.

The NTA had already included the list of cities where NEET UG 2025 will be held in the Information Bulletin.

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2025 City Information slip from the official website "neet.nta.nic.in".

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

Candidates should note that City Information is not Admit Card. Admit Card is a separate document which a candidate must carry while appearing for the NEET UG medical entrance test.

"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card", the NEET UG Information Bulletin said.

The NTA does not confirm beforehand the date and time to release the admit card. However, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards and hall tickets about a week before the exam date i.e. May 04, 2025.

Candidates should also note that no Admit Card willl be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination, the NTA said.

Once released the NEET UG 2025 Admit card will be able to download from "neet.nta.nic.in".

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

