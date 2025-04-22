UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 Out: Full Toppers List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Civil Services exams held in September 2024 and Personal Interviews conducted in January/April 2025 today on Tuesday April 22

UPSC Civil Services Toppers

Shakti Dubey has secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2 and Dongre Archit Parag at Rank 3.

A consolidated reserve list of 230 candidates has also been maintained, in accordance with Rule 20(4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Civil Services Main Exam 2024 from September 20 to 29, 2024. According to the Civil Services Main result announced on December 9, 2024 , around 2,845 candidates had passed the written exam and were called for Personal Interviews.

Among the 1009 candidates selected, 335 belong to the General category, 109 to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 318 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 160 to Scheduled Castes (SC), and 87 to Scheduled Tribes (ST). This includes 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities across four categories.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 - Top 25

Shakti Dubey Harshita Goyal Dongre Archit Parag Shah Margi Chirag Akash Garg Komal Punia Aayushi Bansal Raj Krishna Jha Aditya Vikram Agarwal Mayank Tripathi Mayank Tripathi Ashi Sharma Hemant Abhishek Vashishtha Banna Venkatesh Madhav Agarwal Sanskriti Trivedy Saumya Mishra Vibhor Bhardwaj Trilok Singh Divyank Gupta Riya Saini B Sivachandran R Rangamanju Gee Gee A S

32 Jamia Millia RCA in UPSC’s Civil Services Merit List 2024

A total of 32 candidates, who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), have been selected in UPSC's Civil Services Exam 2024.

A total of 78 students from the Jamia RCA appeared in the interview out of which 32 have been finally selected. 12 out of the 32 selected candidates are women.

Out of the 32 selected candidates, few are likely to get IAS and IPS services and remaining candidates are likely to get IRS, Audit & Account Service, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

Alfred Thomas, who secured All India 33rd rank, is the best performer from the RCA this year. He is followed closely by Iram Choudhary who has secured the 40th rank and Ruchika Jha whose rank is 51.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination.



UPSC CSE Result 2023

In 2023, the UPSC had conducted the Personal Interviews in three phases - Phase I from January 02 to February 16, 2024, Phase II February 19 to March 15, 2024 with the Phase III of the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interviews concluding on April 09, 2024.

The UPSC CSE Result in 2023 was announced on April 16, 2024 - six days after concluding the interviews.

Aditya Srivastava bagged the first rank, Animesh Pradhan got the second rank, Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third rank, while Ruhani, Nausheen and five others figured in the UPSC Top 10 in 2023.

A look at the 2023 result also showed, more than 50 Muslims in the Civil Services Merit List.

In 2024, expectations are high for Muslims as some 97 from the minority community have appeared in the Personal Tests and a good number of them are expected to be in the final merit list.

In 2022, the UPSC had concluded the Personal Interviews of the candidates on May 18, 2023. The CSE 2023 final result was announced on May 23, 2023 – four days after concluding the interviews.

Ishita Kishore was IAS topper in 2022 , followed by Garima Lohia who got the second rank, Uma Harathi secured the third rank, and the fourth rank went to Smriti Mishra. A total of 30 Muslims were in the Civil Services Merit List .



