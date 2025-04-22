UPSC Civil Services Result 2024: 26 Muslims Among Toppers

As many as 26 Muslims figured in the list of 1,009 candidates who emerged toppers in the Civil Services 2024 exams results of which was declared by the UPSC Tuesday April 22, 2025

UPSC Civil Services Toppers 2024: As many as 26 Muslims figured in the list of 1,009 candidates who emerged toppers in the Civil Services 2024 exams result of which was declared by the UPSC Tuesday April 22, 2025.

None of the Muslim is in the list of Top 25. The only exceptions are Iram Choudhary and Farkhanda Qureshi who figured among the Top 100 in the Civil Services Merit List released today.

A total of 97 Muslims had cracked the CSE Main Exam 2024 and were called for Personal Interviews held from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

The success rate of Muslims in UPSC this year is 2.57% - far less than the last year when more than 50 Muslims had figured in the UPSC Merit List.

UPSC CSE 2024 - List of Muslim Toppers

40: IRAM CHOUDHARY

67: FARKHANDA QURESHI

131: MOHAMMAD MUNEEB BHAT

142: ADIBA ANAM ASHFAQUE AHEMAD

281: WASIM UR RAHMAN

292: MD NAYAB ANJUM

314: MOHAMMAD HARIS MIR

345: MOHAMMED SHAUKATH AZEEM

417: ALIFA KHAN

429: NADIYA ABDUL RASHEED

442: NAJMA A SALAM

506: SHAKEEL AHMED

553: SHAH MOHD IMRAN MOHD IRFAN

560: MOHAMMAD AFTAB ALAM

585: MOHSINA BANO

594: SAYYED MOHD ARIF MOIN

633: GHULAM HAIDER

643: HASSAN KHAN

660: GHANCHI GAZALA MOHMADHANIF

711: MUHAMMED SALAH T A

742: SADAF MALIK

768: YASSAR AHMED BHATTI

815: JAVED MEV

847: NAZIR AHMAD BIJRAN

993: ARSHAD AZIZ QURESH

998: IQABAL AHMAD

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Civil Services exams held in September 2024 and Personal Interviews conducted in January/April 2025 today on Tuesday April 22.

UPSC Civil Services Toppers

Shakti Dubey has secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2 and Dongre Archit Parag at Rank 3.

A consolidated reserve list of 230 candidates has also been maintained, in accordance with Rule 20(4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Civil Services Main Exam 2024 from September 20 to 29, 2024. According to the Civil Services Main result announced on December 9, 2024 , around 2,845 candidates had passed the written exam and were called for Personal Interviews.

Among the 1,009 candidates selected, 335 belong to the General category, 109 to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 318 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 160 to Scheduled Castes (SC), and 87 to Scheduled Tribes (ST). This includes 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities across four categories.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 - Top 25

Shakti Dubey Harshita Goyal Dongre Archit Parag Shah Margi Chirag Akash Garg Komal Punia Aayushi Bansal Raj Krishna Jha Aditya Vikram Agarwal Mayank Tripathi Mayank Tripathi Ashi Sharma Hemant Abhishek Vashishtha Banna Venkatesh Madhav Agarwal Sanskriti Trivedy Saumya Mishra Vibhor Bhardwaj Trilok Singh Divyank Gupta Riya Saini B Sivachandran R Rangamanju Gee Gee A S

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

UPSC CSE Result 2023

In 2023, the UPSC had conducted the Personal Interviews in three phases - Phase I from January 02 to February 16, 2024, Phase II February 19 to March 15, 2024 with the Phase III of the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interviews concluding on April 09, 2024.

The UPSC CSE Result in 2023 was announced on April 16, 2024 - six days after concluding the interviews.

Aditya Srivastava bagged the first rank, Animesh Pradhan got the second rank, Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third rank, while Ruhani, Nausheen and five others figured in the UPSC Top 10 in 2023.

A look at the 2023 result also showed, more than 50 Muslims in the Civil Services Merit List.

In 2022, the UPSC had concluded the Personal Interviews of the candidates on May 18, 2023. The CSE 2023 final result was announced on May 23, 2023 – four days after concluding the interviews.

Ishita Kishore was IAS topper in 2022 , followed by Garima Lohia who got the second rank, Uma Harathi secured the third rank, and the fourth rank went to Smriti Mishra. A total of 30 Muslims were in the Civil Services Merit List .

Performance of Muslims in Civil Services Since 2009

In 2023, a total of 1,016 candidates were recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for different Civil Services posts. Of them 51 were Muslims .

In 2022, a total number of 933 candidates were recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts. Of them 30 were Muslims .

In 2021, a total of 685 were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List . Of them, 21 were Muslims. This was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade .

On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.

In 2019 , 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.

The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016 , 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.

In 2015 , 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014 .

In 2013 , a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.

Similarly in 2012 , 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011 , 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.

Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.

In 2009 , a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.

