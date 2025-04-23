Puncture fixer’s son, rickshaw driver’s daughter among UPSC CSE Toppers 2024

In a remarkable demonstration of grit and determination, son of a puncture fixer and daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 the result of which was announced Tuesday

Iqbal Ahmed, who secured the 998th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Merit List 2024, is son of a puncture repair shop owner in Fatehpur (Nandur) in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Iqbal Ahmed appeared in the UPSC Civil Services exam while working as Labor Enforcement Officer. After cracking the Civil Services exam, he will now promoted to senior position in the revenue department.

Coming days after PM Modi mocked the Indian Muslims calling them "those who repair punctures", Iqbal Ahmed's success in the prestigious Civil Services exam - which is considered as one of the toughest exam, is seen as a slap on all Muslim haters.

"Urdu as optional subject in Civil Services"

Adiba Anam who secured the 142nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2024 is the daughter of Ashfaque Ahemad who is an auto-rickshaw driver in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Another remarkable feature of Adiba’s Civil Services exam is that she had chosen the Urdu language as her optional subject.

Adiba had graduated in B.Sc Mathematics from the Abeda Inamdar College, Azam Campus in Pune before appearing in the Civil Services exams for the first time in 2021.

In her early days of preparing for the Civil Services exam, Adiba was a student of the Hajj House IAS Coaching Centre in Mumbai. Started in 2009 for economically weaker students, the free coaching centre is now closed for unknown reasons.

The UPSC announced Tuesday the final result of the Civil Services Main Exam held in September 2024 followed by interviews conducted in January/April 2025.

Based on the performance of the candidates, the UPSC released the Merit List containing the names of 1,009 toppers. Among these CSE toppers, 26 are Muslims .

Also among the CSE 2024 toppers are 32 students of the Jamia Millia Islamia RCA and 03 from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Residential Coaching Academy.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) RCAs are renowned academies in the field of coaching students for Civil Services. They provide free coaching and training for preparing for the Civil Services Examination for candidates from SC, ST, Women, and Minority communities.

