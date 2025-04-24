OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2025 Starts Today, Check Steps

Thursday April 24, 2025 10:35 AM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2025 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from today Thursday April 24, 2025.

As per the latest update regarding OFSS Class 11 admission 2025, online application link has been made active on the official website www.ofssbihar.info today i.e. Thursday April 24, 2025.

Last date of application is May 03, 2025. All students of the state are needed to apply before this date.

Candidates should note that there are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website. The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website.

Steps to fill OFSS Common Application Form

Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info. In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online". Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Students should upload all information correctly, including photograph. They are also advised to download the prospectus from OFSS Admission Portal and carefully read it.

The students applying for OFSS Inter admission 2025-27 should pay INR 350/- application fees.

Besides other details, the prospectus contains last date to upload marks, sports and other quota, date of releasing BSEB OFSS Intermediate Merit List 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar board announced the Class 10 result on March 29, 2025 when it registered an overall pass percentage of 82.11%.

The Bihar students who have cleared the BSEB Xth 2025 exam can submit their application online for the year 2025-27.

The CBSE Class 10 and ICSE students who passed the 2025 board exams can fill the form once they get their result sheet and score.

