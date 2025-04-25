Mumbai University Admission 2025 Starts, Read Details

Friday April 25, 2025 8:42 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

Mumbai University Admission 2025: The Mumbai University has started receiving online application forms for the admission in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The Mumbai University conducts online admission counseling for Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering, Management and other courses run by various colleges and institutions affiliated to it.

Two Phase Admission Process

Candidates who wish to take admission in the colleges affiliated to Mumbai University should note that the admission counseling is done in two phases.

Phase 1 before the declaration of the results of the qualifying exams Phase 2 after the declaration of the results of the qualifying exams

Students should note that the qualifying exam for admission in Undergraduate (UG) courses is Class 12th, Plus Two or Intermediate exams.

On the other hand, the qualifying exam for Postgraduate courses (PG) is Third Year UG Exam.

Candidates should note that the online application for Phase 1, also called as Pre Registration, for UG and PG courses both has started from April 22, 2025, according to the Mumbai University admission notification 2025-26.

Academic Bank of Credit ID

All applicants should also note that to generate an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID to complete the pre-registration process is mandatory.

This is in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) rule laid down in 2023 which makes ABCD ID generation compulsory for all students.

Accordingly, students are advised to generate ABCD ID via official portal “abc.gov.in” before submitting online application on Mumbai University website.

After generating the ABCD ID, candidates should visit “mu.ac.in/admission” and submit the online application form before the due date.

Candidates are again advised to submit the pre-registration form before the declaration of the qualifying exams and complete the Phase 2 registration after declaration of the results of the qualifying exams.

Meanwhile, students who appeared in the HSC or Class 12th board exam 2025 should note that their result is expected by mid-May.

[The writer, Falak Athar Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

