Sad to see Kashmiri students attacked after Pahalgam attack: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday April 25, 2025 expressed concerns over the attacks on Kashmiri students in different parts of the country after Pahalgam terrorist attack

Friday April 25, 2025 11:36 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Srinagar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday April 25, 2025 expressed concerns over the attacks on Kashmiri students in different parts of the country after Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“It is sad that some people in the rest of the country are attacking our brothers and sisters in Kashmir.

“It is imperative that we all stay united, stand together, fight against this barbaric attack and defeat terrorism once and for all”, Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to reporters in Srinagar Friday.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kashmir Friday and went to hospital to meet those injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

At least 28 people – 27 tourists and 01 local horseman, were killed by 4-5 gunmen on April 22, 2025 in Pahalgam . Some 17 other tourists were injured in the worst attack on civilians in the last 25 years.

Talking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi also said that the motive behind the attack is to divide the society on communal lines and asked the countrymen to stay united.

“The intention behind this attack is to divide the society and pit brother against brother. At such a time, it is extremely important that every Indian stays united and stands together – so that we can foil this conspiracy of the terrorists”, he said.

Rahul also praised the Kashmiris saying the whole of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this horrific attack and have fully supported the country.

Kashmiri students targeted

Talking to The Indian Express, Isherpreet Singh Sidhu, NSUI President, Punjab said two female Kashmiri students were harassed by some boys a day after the Pehalgam attack while they were returning to their PG after college in Kharar.

Talking to media J&K Students Association National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said they have been receiving multiple distress calls from Kashmiri students from Dehradun.

"The students feel threatened and insecure in the aftermath of a video released by Hindu Rakhsha Dal, warning Kashmiri Muslim students to vacate Dehradun", he said.

There are also reports from some places where Kashmiri students were asked to vacate their rented premises. From some places, boycott calls of Kashmiris are also being reported.

The Kashmiri students of Universal Group of Institutions, Derabassi, Chandigarh said local individuals and other students forcefully entered the hostel at midnight and assaulted them with sharp weapons.

It is also alleged that Kashmiri students in Arni University, Kathghar (Indora) and Kangra in Himachal Pradesh have been harassed, abused, and physically attacked.

In a report Al Jazeera said from Uttarakhand, Punjab, to Uttar Pradesh, landlords are pushing Kashmiri tenants out; and shopkeepers are refusing to trade with them.



