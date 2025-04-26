United States: Judge arrested for 'obstructing' Trump's immigration operation

In a bizarre turn of event in the wake of President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation policies, a judge in Wisconsin state of U.S. was Friday April 25, 2025 arrested for what the security agencies said 'obstructing' immigration operation.

In a post on social media FBI Director Kash Patel wrote the Milwaukee County circuit judge, Hannah Dugan, was arrested for helping an undocumented migrant evade federal agents last week.

The post was later deleted, news agency Reuters reported.

The US Marshals Service spokesperson later told the media about the arrest, saying that the judge was arrested at the courthouse Friday (April 25, 2025) morning.

After deleting the first post, Kash Patel again took to the social media platform X and wrote, “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest."

“Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public”, Patel wrote.

Forceful deportation of "illegal" and "undocumented" migrants in the United States is one of the many controversial promises Trump had made during the 2024 U.S. President election campaign.

The Trump administration, however, is facing a lot of legal hurdles in implementing its strict immigration policy.

Many of the attempts have been blocked by a number of courts, bringing the executive and the judiciary in the country on loggerheads.







