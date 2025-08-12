Hajj 2026 Qurrah: When, Where and How to Check



The last date of online applications for Hajj 2026 has ended and preparations are now on to conduct the Qurrah, also called as Qurandazi or draw of lots, to finalize the list of pilgrims who will perform the annual ritual through the Haj Committee of India.

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:55 AM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Hajj 2026 Quota

The Hajj Qurrah or draw of lots and qurandazi is held when number of applications received by the Haj Committee is more than its allotted quota of Haj pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia allots a fixed quota of Hajj to countries based on the population of Muslims in that country. As per the Bilateral Haj Agreement signed between India and Saudi Arabia, a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India will perform Hajj this year. An estimated 70% of them will visit Makkah through the Haj Committee of India. The remaining 30% will perform Hajj through Private Tour Operators or Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The Haj Committee of India had started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from July 07, 2025 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who wished to embark on Hajj 2026 (Haj 1447 AH).

The last date of application was originally fixed as July 31, 2025. It was, however, extended till August 07, 2025.

Hajj 2026 Qurrah Date

The Haj Committee of India has not disclosed yet how many applications it has received till August 07, 2025. It will, however, conduct the qurrah and draw of lots in case the applications received are more than the allotted quota.

The exact date and time of Hajj 2026 Qurrah is also not yet confirmed by the Haj Committee. "The Qurrah shall be conducted by the HCoI online based on randomisation. The date and other details of Qurrah shall be publicized by HCoI. Immediately after Qurrah, the selected and waitlisted applicants will be informed by HCoI", the Hajj 20

But, the Haj Committee of India in a notification dated July 31, 2025 said:

"... Qurrah (Digital Random Selection) process for selection of pilgrims shall be conducted shortly after the last date of application for Hajj 2026."

In the same notification, the Haj Committee of India further said:

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount latest by August 20, 2025."

Since, the last date of application was August 07, 2025, the Qurrah and Draw of Lots should be held any time before August 20, 2025.

Steps to check Haj 2026 Qurrah Result

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: "hajcommittee.gov.in". On the Home Page click on the link marked as "Provisional Selection List" Click to select your state Download the PDF file and check your name

Pilgrims from all states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pardesh, Odisha and others can check their status and Hajj qurrah result using the cover number.

Pilgrims can also check the Hajj 2026 qurrah waiting list using link given on the home page of the Haj Committee website: "hajcommittee.gov.in".

The Hajj waiting list link is given state wise. Hajj Pilgrims need to click on the state name to check their name is in the waiting list.

Hajj Amount

The Haj Committee of India in the notification released on July 31, 2025 also said that the pilgrims will be required to pay the first installment of the Haj amount if their name appears in the Qurrah list.

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs. 152,300/- latest by August 20, 2025 if their name is in the list of pilgrims released after the Qurrah", the Haj Committee of India said.

The selection of the pilgrims will be confirmed only after they pay the advance Haj amount. The Haj application could be cancelled in case the Advance Haj Amount is not paid in time. Pilgrims should be careful as the Haj Committee and the Minority Affiars Ministry have laid down strict conditions for refund in case of cancellation.

Quota for Short Hajj

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has announced Short Duration Hajj Package for the Indian pilgrims in a move that will help working professionals.

The Haj Committee of India's Short Haj scheme will be applicable for 10,000 pilgrims out of its total Hajj quota of 175,025.

"The HCoI may operate a Short Haj Package with a total stay of 20 days in the KSA for a maximum of 10,000 pilgrims. An option for availing this package shall be provided to all applicants at the time of submission of the Haj Application Form (HAF)", the Haj 2026 Policy said.

"Pilgrims who opt for the Short Haj Package and are selected through Qurrah (Randomized Digital Selection) shall be allotted the short duration package, subject to the availability of seats under this package", it said.

The Haj Committee further said that if the number of applicants exceeds 10,000, the final list will be confirmed via draw of lots or Qurrah.

"In case the number of selected applicants opting for the Short Haj Package exceeds 10,000, a separate Qurrah shall be conducted for selection, and a waiting list will be maintained for the remaining applicants", the Haj Committee of India said.

"The package shall not be changed after the submission of H.A.F.", the Haj Committee said.

Hajj 2026 Flight Schedule

The Haj Committee of India said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Hajj 2026 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa.

The Haj Committee published details of first Haj flight from India and the first return flight from Saudi Arabia in advance along with the complete flight schedule. The Haj flight schedule should be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.



[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

