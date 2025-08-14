UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: How to Check

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment result will be published today. But, allotment letter in PDF can be downloaded through the Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in from August 18, 2025

Thursday August 14, 2025

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website "upneet.gov.in" today i.e. Thursday August 14, 2025 UP NEET UG 2025 Allotment List of the Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.

Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before August 26, 2025.

Link to UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment

Go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".

Select Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.

Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2025-26 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.

Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Allotment List should note:

Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 18 to 23, 2025

Admission should be confirmed from August 25 to 26, 2025

UP Medical / Dental Counselling 2025

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh had originally started MBBS and BDS counselling for the year 2025 from July 18 . It all also released the NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List on August 11, simultaneously asking candidates to submit choicse from August 11 to 13, 2025.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 05, 2025 . The Directorate, however, postponed it to August 14, 2025.

Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 18, 2025. The last date of registration was July 28, 2025.

The DGME UP on July 31, 2025 released on its official website upneet.gov.in Merit List of candidates who have registered for the First Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2025-26.

It then asked the candidates to fill option form and submit their choices from July 31 to August 04, 2025.

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2025 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs. 2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

Candidates who do not get admission in Round 1, should wait for Round 2 Counselling. UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule will be published after August 26, 2025.

