Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

Monday August 18, 2025 2:00 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2025: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal releasing on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2025 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Monday August 18, 2025.

"First Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2025 (MBBS/BDS Course) will be published on August 18, 2025", DME Madhya Pradesh said in the revised schedule of MP Medical Counselling.

DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment

The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 06, 2025 . The Department, however, postponed it to a new date.

As per the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment revised schedule, the MBBS and BDS round 1 allotment result will now be published on August 18, 2025.

Steps to MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result.

The round 1 allotment result will be available in PDF.

Check your name and allotted college in NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025 list



The candidates, who are allotted seats in Madhya Pradesh Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, should confirm their admission from August 19 to 23, 2025.

“Date of admission confirmation and reporting at allotted college is Aug 19 to 23, 2025 up to 06:00 PM”, the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: July 21 to August 11, 2025 (As per revised schedule)

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: August 12, 2025

Publication of Revised Merit List: August 12, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 13 to15, 2025

Allotment of First Round: August 18, 2025

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 19 to 23, 2025

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 19 to 24, 2025 upto 07:00 PM

DME MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling

Candidates should note that date of cancellation and resignation of admission at allotted college is from August 07 to 16, 2025.

DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling after August 16, 2025.

Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round the date and schedule of which will be released in a day or two.

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted admission in the first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

