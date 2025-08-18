Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Today, Check Here

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) is set to publish on its official website tnmedicalselection.net NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, also called as Admission List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) Counselling 2025 for admission in different medical colleges of the state.
"The processing of seat allotment will be done on 17th August 2025. The results will be published on 18th August 2025", the DME Tamil Nadu said.
Candidates who are allotted seats in TN MBBS BDS Round 1 Counselling 2025 should note that they will be required to confirm their admission before August 24, 2025.
TN Medical Selection Committee had published on July 25, 2025 the MBBS and BDS Merit List (Rank List) of the candidates who had registered for the NEET UG Counselling for admission in medical and dental colleges running in Tamil Nadu.
The Selection Committee later asked candidate to exercise choices and submit options till August 16, 2025.
The Selection Committee will now publish today Seat Allotment result based on the options submitted by the registered candidates and their rank and NEET score in the Merit List.
Candidates who are allotted a seat in the First Round of TN Medical MBBS and BDS Counselling 2025 should download Allotment Order from the website and report to the allotted college from August 18 to 24 till 12:00 Noon.
Candidates who do not get admission in 1st round, or not happy with the allotted college, can participate in round 2 and consequent rounds.
TN Medical Selection Committee will publish soon the round 2 counselling schedule.
The TN Medical Selection Committee had earlier published the lists of candidates eligible and ineligible for MBBS and BDS counseling 2025 after analyzing grievances received till July 23, 2025.
Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.
