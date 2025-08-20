Watch out in the sky on Aug 22-23: Black Moon

Black Moon is again here. Watch out in the sky the astral phenomenon this Friday/Saturday which occurs once in 33 months.

Why Black Moon?

The Full Moon is seen on the 14th night every month as per the lunar calendar. However, when two full moons are seen in a month, this is called “Black Moon”.

The second Full Moon in a month is also called “Blue Moon”. But, more appropriate term for the second Full Moon is “Black Moon”.

According to Raghunandan Kumar, Founder Secretary Planetary Society of India, generally in a calendar year, one full moon is visible every month.

In addition to those 12 full lunar cycles, each calendar year contains an excess of roughly 11 days due to the difference between lunar and solar years. These extra days accumulate, and every two or three years, there will be an extra full moon .

Blue Moon or Black Moon?

The second Full Moon is called Blue Moon, or more appropriately Black Moon, as it won’t be visible in the night sky.

Also, the August 2025 Black Moon is a seasonal Black Moon, falling in the summer season that unusually has four new moons.

This 2025 seasonal Black Moon – otherwise known as this month’s new moon – will fall at 6:06 UTC (1:06 a.m. CDT) on August 23. So it might fall on August 22 for you, depending on your time zone.

The last seasonal Black Moon happened on May 19, 2023. The event also occurred in August 2012, July 2015 and January 2018. And the next one will be on August 20, 2028.

