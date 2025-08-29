Maha NEET UG 2025: BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission Schedule Published



Maharashtra CET Cell said it will open registration window for candidates who wish to participate in AYUSH (BUMS, BHMS, BAMS) Counselling 2025 on September 01, 2025

Friday August 29, 2025 9:59 AM , Mohammed Abdullah Faizee

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling (CAP Round 1) Schedule to be conducted for admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) for the year 2025-26.

Maharashtra CET Cell said it will open registration window for candidates who wish to participate in AYUSH (BUMS, BHMS, BAMS) Counselling 2025 on September 01, 2025. Last date of registration and session apply is September 04, 2025.

"Candidates who have already registered need not register again", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) the CET Cell will release on September 08, 2025 the Seat Matrix (State Quota) 2025 of CAP Round 1 following which choice and option submission will begin.

Choice Filling and Seat Allotment

As per the CET Cell AYUSH 2025 schedule, the Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses will be published on September 06, 2025.



The CET Cell AYUSH 2025 schedule further said that Online Preference Form (Choice) Filling process for these courses will be done from September 08 to 10, 2025 up to 06:00 pm.

"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 12, 2025”, the CET Cell said.

Candidates should note that the AYUSH 2025 Selection List and allotment seat will be done based on merit and choice submitted by the candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell started through its official website Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O from July 23, 2025.

The CET Cell published NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List on August 06, 2025 and 1st Selection List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS on August 13, 2025.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that their Merit List will be released on September 09, 2025 and selection list on September 16, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 2 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.



[Mohammed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

