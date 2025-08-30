RSS Chief Bhagwat incites Hindus over Kashi, Mathura mosques



Saturday August 30, 2025

New Delhi: Mohan Bhagwat, Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), in yet another provocative speech incited Hindus over the historic mosques in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura.

“In the Hindu psyche, Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya all three are important… Two are birthplaces, one is a place of residence... So the Hindus will insist (to reclaim them)”, Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said referring to the “movements to reclaim” the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Masjid in Mathura.

Bhagwat said this even as the matters related to both the historic mosques are subjudice.

Bhagwat also “allowed” RSS members to join the movements to reclaim Kashi and Mathura mosques.

“The Sangh will not participate in any movement but its members are free to join”, Bhagwat said in his speech.

Bhagwat’s “advice” to Muslims

Speaking at a lecture series organised as part of the RSS centenary year celebrations in New Delhi Thursday, Bhagwat asked Muslims to handover the two mosques to Hindus for the “sake of brotherhood”.

“I had already said there is no need to search mandir and shivling at every places... When I, as the head of a top Hindu organization, can say this.. so there should be a reciprocal gesture from the other side too… (Muslims should come forward) and say that it is a matter of just three places, take it”, Bhagwat said.

“Why shouldn’t this happen? This will be a huge step forward for brotherhood…” the RSS Chief said.

Interestingly, similar appeals were also made during the Ram Mandir Andolan when Muslims were asked to handover the historic Babri Masjid for the sake of brotherhood. Once this is done, there will not be any tension and claim on other places of worship.

The fallout of the Ram Mandir Movement was the demolition of the Babri Masjid. In the court matter that followed, the Supreme Court of Indian ruled the demolition of Babri Masjid a “criminal act”.

Nonetheless, the Supreme Court handed over the Babri Masjid land to a Hindu trust for the construction of Ram Mandir despite concluding that Babri Masjid was not built demolishing any temple.

Bhagwat’s U-turn

Interestingly, Bhagwat also took a u-turn on his earlier statement wherein he had said “leaders” at the age of 75 should retire and make way for the younger generation.

Bhagwat’s statement made in the last month was read as a “suggestion” to PM Modi, who will turn 75 on September 17, 2025, to retire.

“I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire”, Bhagwat, who will also turn 75 next month, said.

Addressing the RSS members, Bhagwat also asked Hindus to have at least three children, which he said is good for the health of husband and wife both.

“Attempt to reignite Kashi, Mathura disputes”

The CPI (M) condemned RSS Chief Mohan Bahgwat’s speech and accused him of reigniting the “Kashi and Mathura disputes”.

“He demanded that Muslims ‘give away’ the mosques in these places as a ‘precondition’ for brotherhood”, the CPI (M) said.

