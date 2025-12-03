CBSE asks schools to strictly follow NEW Practical Exam SOPs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released on its official website a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for 2026 Practical Exams to be conducted for Classes 10 and 12

CBSE 2026 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released on its official website a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for 2026 Practical Exams to be conducted for Classes 10 and 12.

According to the CBSE Date Sheet 2026, Practical Exams for Class Xth and Class XIIth will begin on January 01, 2026.

CBSE Practical Exams Guidelines 2026

Ahead of the classes 10th and 12th Practical Exams, the CBSE has released the detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), asking the schools and junior colleges to strictly adhere to the new guidelines.

As per the CBSE Practical Exam Guidelines published Tuesday, marks for every assessment must be uploaded on the same day via the official CBSE web portal cbse.nic.in. Schools must also ensure the entry of marks according to the maximum marks specified in the circular dated November 17, 2025.

The CBSE guidelines further said that the Class X practical exam should be conducted without appointing external examiners whereas Class XII practical exam should be held appointing external examiners.

The guidelines further said that the practical exams can be rescheduled for candidates who participating in national or international sports competitions.

CBSE Practical Exam Schedule 2026

Regular-session schools: January 1 to February 14, 2026 Winter-bound schools: November 6 to December 6, 2025

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10th exam in 2026 (theory exams) will be held in two phases. The First Phase of Class X exam will begin on February 17 and continue till March 09, 2026. The Second Phase of Class X exam will be conducted from May 15 to June 01, 2026, as per the CBSE 10th datesheet 2026 .

The CBSE Class 12th exam in 2026 will be held in two phases. The first Phase of Class XII exam i.e. Main Examinations - Class XII will begin on February 17 and continue till April 09, 2026, as per the CBSE XIIth time table released earlier.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic