SPL 2025/26: Al Nassr Top Goal Scorer So Far - Courtesy Felix, Ronaldo

SPL 2025/26: Saudi FC Al Nassr is the top goal scorer in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League (SPL) season so far, courtesy its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo and attacking Midfielder/Forward Joao Felix.

As per the latest listing released by the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), Al-Nassr has so far scored a total of 30 goals this season. Of the 30 goals Al Nassr players have scored this SPL season, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix together have scored 21 goals.

The SPL 2025-26 score chart of Matchweek 9 (MW9) has placed Al Hilal and Al Taawoun at the 2nd and 3rd positions with both the teams scoring 24 goals.

Al Khaleej is at 4th position with 22 goals and defending SPL Champion Al Ittihad of Karim Benzema struggling at the 5th position with 17 goals.

Felix, Ronaldo Lead SPL Top Goal Scorers Chart

Portuguese Forward wh joined Al Nassr before the start of this SPL season, is consistently scoring goals for the leading Saudi football club. Felix has scored a total of 11 goals for Al Nassr in SPL 25/26 season. He is the top scorer for Al Nassr as well as the highest goal scorer by any player in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

Portugal national team captain, who is also leading Saudi FC Al Nassr, is next in the chart with 10 goals. Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022 and later encouraged other international footballers to join in, is the only foreign player to contribute 100 goals for Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2018-19 Champion.

Al Nassr had lifted the Saudi Pro League Cup in 2018-219 and never won thereafter though reaching the SPL Finals in 2022-23.

With Ronaldo as its Captain, Al Nassr which currently tops SPL 2025-26 standings, is eyeing the SPL 2025-26 Championship title.

Other Top Goal Scorers

Other top goal scorers this SPL Season are Joshua King (Al Khaleej) 09 goals, Roger Martinez (Al Taawoun), Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah) and Marcos Leonardo (Al Hilal) each having a score of 6 goals.

Ramiro Enrique (Al Kholood) and Mateo Retegui (Al Qadsiah) are last in the chart with 5 goals each.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr is leading the SPL League tables with 27 points (9 wins, 0 losses). Last season's runners-up Al Hilal is next with 23 points (7 wins, 0 losses, 2 draw) followed by Al Taawoun with 22 points (7 win, 1 loss, 1 draw).

The defending SPL Champion Al Ittihad is struggling at 7th position in the SPL Table with 14 points.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

