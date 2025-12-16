CBSE releases new PATTERN for 10th Board Exams 2026

CBSE 2026 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new pattern for the 2026 Class 10 board exams specifically related to Science and Social Sciences subjects.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to conduct the 2026 Class X board exams from February 17, 2026, as per the 10th Datesheet 2026 .

Class 10 New Exam Pattern

Ahead of the Class Xth board exams, the CBSE has released a notification detailing the new pattern of the Class 10 Science and Social Science subjects.

As per the new exam pattern released by the CBSE, question papers of Science and Social Science subjects have been divided into different sections in order to improve the quality of evaluation.

Science New Pattern

The CBSE notification said Question Paper of Class 10 Science subject has been divided into three (03) sections:

Section-A

Section-B

Section-C

"Section-A is Biology, Section-B is Chemistry and Section C is Physics", the CBSE notification said.

Social Science New Pattern

The CBSE in its notification said the question paper of the Social Science subject has been divided into four (04) sections.

Section-A

Section-B

Section-C

Section-D.

"Section- A is History, Section-B is Geography, Section-C is Political Science and Section-D is Economics", the CBSE said.

Instructions for Class 10 Students

The CBSE has also released instructions for the students appearing in the 2026 board exams.

Students will divide the answer book in 03 sections in Science and 04 sections in Social Science for writing answers Replies of questions are to be written only within the space identified for the concerned section only. Reply of a section should not be written or mixed in any other section. In case, if replies are mixed, these will not be evaluated and no marks will be awarded. Such mistakes will not be accepted and addressed even during verification or revaluation process after the results are declared.

For further clarification and to give candidates a better idea of the new exam pattern, the CBSE has hosted on the CBSE Academic website the Sample Question Papers of both the Science and Social Science papers.

The CBSE also instructed schools to include these instructions in the Pre-Board examinations.



