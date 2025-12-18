Morocco vs. Jordan 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Final Tonight

Doha (Qatar): The high stake 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Final Match between Morocco and Jordan is scheduled for today i.e. Thursday December 18, 2025 in Qatar.

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final will be played tonight at Lusail Stadium, Qatar - the same venue that hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final .

Morocco advanced to the Arab World Cup Final with a convincing 3-0 Semi Final victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On other hand, Jordan, which will be playing the Arab Cup Final for the first time, had defeated Saudi Arabi in a stunning semin final match Tuesday.

Morocco Vs Jordan: Pre-Match Overview

Jordan have been the free-scoring kings of the FIFA Arab Cup, plundering ten goals in their five games. Over the same span, Morocco have conceded just the once and that was an own goal inside the first hour of their opening group outing.

Interestingly, Atlas Lions Morocco and Asian Cup finalist Jordan both have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

African heavyweight Morocco had stunned the world after it advanced to the FIFA Football WC Semi Fnal held in Qatar in 2022. The fairytale run of the Atlas Lions was however ended after it was defeated by France.

Morocco, who won the tournament in 2012, are seen as favorites given their strong performances, including group-stage wins and quarter-final success. This is a rematch of a previous encounter from the 2021 edition.

Interestingly, both the Arab Cup Finalists of the year 2025 are coached by Moroccans — Tarik Sektioui for Morocco and Jamal Sellami for Jordan, adding an intriguing tactical layer.

2025 FIFA Arab Cup: Overview

FIFA Arab Cup comprises of 16 teams.

The Arab Cup 2025 started in Qatar on December 01, 2025 and will end with the final match to be played today i.e. December 18, 2025.

The 2025 Arab Cup had seen lots of ups and downs and anything can happen in the final match today. Morocco is the favourite due to their depth and experience, but Jordan's disciplined play makes this a highly anticipated contest.

The highlight of the 2025 Arab Cup was the extraordinary performances by Sryia and Palestine national football teams. Both the football teams representing the war ravaged countries reached the Quarter Finals of the torunament .

The Palestine footbal team had almost reached the Semi Finals defeating the Green Falcons. But in the stunning match was knocked out of the tournament but not before winning the hearts of the football fans .

FIFA Arab Cup Final: Kick-off Times

09:30 PM in Mumbai, India

07:00 PM in Lusail, Qatar

07:00 PM in Amman, Jordan

05:00 PM in Rabat, Morocco

[The writer, Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com]



