Project Khushi: Because behind every Khaki is a Human who deserves care

Built around simple, healthy lifestyle changes, Project Khushi is a three-month structured evidence-based health and wellness initiative designed especially for Bengaluru City Police Personnel

Bengaluru: Built around simple, healthy lifestyle changes, Project Khushi, a three-month structured evidence-based health and wellness initiative designed especially for Bengaluru City Police Personnel, has delivered an impressive outcome with 61% of participants successfully managing and reducing their blood sugar levels and nearly 60% achieving weight loss between 0.5 kg and 6.1 kg.

The long working hours, high-stress environments, irregular routines and disturbed sleep patterns of police personnel make them vulnerable to metabolic conditions, which not only affect their personal well-being but also professional efficiency and quality of life.

The City Police Commissioner, Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS who was keen on ensuring the well-being of police personnel, encouraged the health initiative to address these issues and together with the Happiest Health team, Project Khushi was launched.

On September 11, 2025, what began as small practical steps towards better health quietly grew into lasting habits. This ignited a journey of hope and commitment, encouraging participants to stay fit, marking the beginning of Project Khushi. The physical and digital program included a dedicated WhatsApp support group offering daily nudges, exercise prompts, and nutrition tips. All participants underwent blood tests before and after the program, through which their health was assessed.

“Project Khushi: A Permanent Program for Bengaluru Police”

The Police Chief said that the impact of Project Khushi was visible. "It was a pleasant surprise to see police personnel walking during afternoons, which was a rarity before," he said during the closing ceremony of Project Khushi on 18th December 2025.

"We will make project Khushi a permanent program for Bengaluru police and an MoU will be signed with Happiest Health for the same," said Seemant Kumar Singh.

Appreciating the efforts of the participants who actively involved in Project Khushi, the police chief said that it should not be limited to 90 days but continued and followed throughout your life.

"Police personnel who actively took part in the Project Khushi will be the brand ambassadors of the project in their divisions", he added.

Police Commissioner, who himself was part of the WhatsApp group of Project Khushi, said that this is not just a one-time program, but something to be practiced every day for better health and lifestyle.

"Once a year when we do medical check-up, the awareness will be there for just 6-7 days. But this project has made police more conscious of their health," the Commissioner said.

Addressing the media Narayana M, DCP, Electronic city, and nodal officer for Project Khushi said that the interactive sessions created a thought-provoking process about one's own lifestyle.

"During the interactive sessions, we could interact with city's leading specialist doctors. Our diet and sleep patterns improved. Not just that, the participants' interactions with the family improved. In addition, their participation and involvement in the work also has enhanced. The changes are seen not only in our outlook, but in our kitchen too. We have stopped having junk food like chips in our meetings and have shifted to healthy food," he said.

The transformation in the food choices were evident, where instead of fried chips, a bowl of fruits were served to all participants at Project Khushi event on Thursday. The same has been adapted in all police divisions for meetings, the police chief said. Narayana pointed out that the project also addressed the stress management issues and led to better mental health of participants.

Ravi Joshi, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Knowledge, said, “Project Khushi is a powerful reminder that sustainable health doesn’t come from drastic interventions, but from small, consistent, science-backed habits. Police personnel work under immense physical and mental pressure, and this initiative shows that when the right support system is put in place, meaningful change is possible.

"At Happiest Health, our purpose has always been to make preventive healthcare practical and accessible, and partnering with the Bengaluru City Police on Project Khushi strongly reinforces that commitment", he added.

Program Highlights

61% - were able to manage and reduce their blood sugar levels

70% - have corrected their vitamin B12 deficiency

59% - have reduced weight between 0.5 kg to 6.1 kgs in the last three months

90% - no longer get angry with small things and are able to manage stress better

72% - no longer feel bitter & sour burps after meals

94% - ensure to walk after every meal

89% - now sleep for six to eight hours a day

All of them have achieved the below points

Improvement in digestion is seen among all participants

They start their meals with a bowl of salad rich in fiber and protein

Bowel movements have improved to normal

They feel energetic and fresh throughout the day

They feel more connected with their coworkers and people around them

They manage to find time to exercise even during their busy working schedule

They are now happy and are less stressed

