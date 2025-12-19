TN SIR: 97.28 names removed, Chennai reports biggest deletion

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission Friday December 19, 2025 released the draft voters list after the completion of the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission Friday December 19, 2025 released the draft voters list after the completion of the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Enumeration round of Special Intensive Revision, popularly known as SIR, was conducted in the poll bound Tamil Nadu from November 04 to December 14, 2025.

In a statement released by Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tamil Nadu, the State Poll Panel said names of 66.4 lakh voters have been removed because they have been shifted to other states or found absent.

The TN State Election Commission also said that names of 26.9 lakh voters were released as they had died and were deceased.

The commission found 3.98 names registered as voters at multiple places and hence removed.

In total, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission removed 97.28 voters from the electoral rolls of the state, the Poll Panel said in the statement released today.

Cities which saw biggest revisions

As per the data released by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, around 6.5 lakh voters were removed from the voter lists in Coimbatore.

Dindigul district saw 2.34 lakh names deleted whereas a total of 2.74 lakh names were removed in Kancheepuram.

Around 80,000 names were removed in Karur whereas state capital Chennai saw the biggest revision where 14.25 voters were removed from the voter lists.

The total population of Tamil Nadu is over 8.3 crore, and the number of voters before the revision was 6.41 crore. After the removal of 97.28 voters due to different reasons, the number of voters in Tamil Nadu is 5.43 crore.

“The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, 234 EROs, 776 AEROs, and 68,467 BLOs deployed at as many polling booths, supported by 48,873 volunteers”, the Poll Panel said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic