Telangana: Applications open for Overseas Scholarships for Minorities

Hyderabad: The Department of Minorities Welfare in Telangana has invited application from the eligible candidates for Chief Minister's Overseas Scholarship Scheme for students from the minority communities.

The department opened the application window on December 19, 2025. The last date of application is January 19, 2026.

Scholarship Guidelines

Income Criteria: Family Income should be less than 5 lakhs per Annum from all sources.

Family Income should be less than 5 lakhs per Annum from all sources. Countries Eligible: USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea.

USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea. Scholarship Grant: Upto 20 lakhs or as per admission letter which ever is less. One way Economic ticket.

Upto 20 lakhs or as per admission letter which ever is less. One way Economic ticket. Only 1 child from a family is eligible.

60% in Graduation and Eligible score in GRE/GMAT and English Proficiency Test as per the notification.

Only the students who have taken admission during July 1 and December 31, 2025, are eligible to apply.

How to Apply

Follow the link below to submit your application.

Go to the official website: "telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/OverseasLinks.do"

Click on Registration

Submit application details

Submit Visa details, and details of foreign institution where admission has been obtained

After filling up the application form, the candidates will need to upload the scanned copies of the documents listed on the website.

"All files must be scanned from original documents. Uploading scanned copies of Xerox documents will result in application rejection. Files should be in jpg/jpeg format with a size between 50KB and 150KB", the department said.

Candidates should also take a printout of the application form for future reference after successful submission.

