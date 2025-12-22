Telangana: Applications open for Overseas Scholarships for Minorities

Hyderabad: The Department of Minorities Welfare in Telangana has invited application from the eligible candidates for Chief Minister's Overseas Scholarship Scheme for students from the minority communities.
The department opened the application window on December 19, 2025. The last date of application is January 19, 2026.
Follow the link below to submit your application.
After filling up the application form, the candidates will need to upload the scanned copies of the documents listed on the website.
"All files must be scanned from original documents. Uploading scanned copies of Xerox documents will result in application rejection. Files should be in jpg/jpeg format with a size between 50KB and 150KB", the department said.
Candidates should also take a printout of the application form for future reference after successful submission.
