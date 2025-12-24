LVM3-M6 launch marks significant stride in India’s space sector: PM Modi

The Indian Space Research Organisation's LVM3-M6 mission Wednesday December 24, 2025 successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, the heaviest ever, into its intended orbit

["What a moment!" ISRO wrote on X while sharing the above images.]

The BlueBird Block-2 is communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA. The mission, which marks the 6th operational flight of LVM3, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"A significant stride in India’s space sector… The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey.

"It strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market", Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X after the mission's launch.

More about LVM3-M6 Mission

Developed by ISRO, LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25), according to ISRO.

It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

In its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 , Chandrayaan-3 , and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. The previous launch of LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, that was successfully accomplished on November 02, 2025.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is the largest commercial communications satellite deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

"It is also the heaviest payload launched by LVM3 from the Indian soil", ISRO said.

The satellite is part of a next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones.



