12 dead, 30 injured as vehicle rams into crowd in New Orleans, U.S.

Wednesday January 1, 2025 8:10 PM , Agencies

New Orleans: At least 12 people have been killed and about 30 others are injured as a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in central New Orleans City of the United States Wednesday morning, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred at around 3.15 am at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, an area known for its bustling nightlife.

"Fire on Survivors"

According to witness statements, the attacker also opened fire on survivors.

"The driver got out, 'wearing full body armor' and 'armed with an assault rifle' and started firing", reports said citing eye witnesses.

The vehicle, reportedly a truck, crashed into the crowd at high speed. CBS News reported shootout between Police and the suspect who was killed in the gunfight.

"Not A Terror Attack"

Briefing the media after the tragic incident, FBI Spokesperson said it was not a “terrorist attack”. The clarification by the FBI came after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the incident was a terrorist attack.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken over the case and initiated an investigation.

The incident occurred towards the end of New Year’s celebrations in the city and hours before the kick-off of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome — thousands are expected to be in attendance.

