Watch: India’s ISRO launches in-space docking satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Monday December 30, 2024 successfully launched 2 SpaDeX satellites in India’s first-ever space docking test flight

Tuesday December 31, 2024 10:28 AM

The historic lift-off occurred on time at 10 PM IST (11:30 AM EST 1628 GMT) from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the space agency said.

The mission marks a significant achievement in India’s space exploration efforts, advancing research in space technology and docking capabilities needed to build its own space station and return moon samples to Earth.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission made up of two satellites - a Target and a Chaser, lifted off around little past 10 PM on the PSLV-C60 from the first launchpad at the spaceport in Sriharikota, and were placed in a 475-km circular orbit some 15 minutes later.

The first of the two satellites was separated 15.1 minutes after lift-off, and the other happened at 15.2 minutes.

Elite Club of 4

Only three countries in the world - United States, Russia, and China, have the ability to carry out docking of two spacecraft or satellites in outer space. India is now on the cusp of achieving that feat.

"I'm really happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the launch of PSLV 60 for the SpaDeX mission," ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said shortly after the launch in a live webcast.

"The rocket has placed the satellites in the right orbit. If all goes well, the first docking attempt could occur by January 07, 2025", he added.

The government had in October this year announced that India will have its own Space Station called the Bharatiya Antriksh Station by 2035. The SpaDeX mission is important towards achieving this goal. Besides, the mission is important for ISRO's future moon missions, including Chandrayaan 4.

Currently, there are two space stations. One is International Space Station (ISS) which is jointly built by NASA of U.S, Roscosmos of Russia and European Space Agency (ESA) whereas the second called "Tiangong" is built and controlled by China.

