Fact Check: Has this Pakistani boy married his own mother?

A viral video showing a Pakistani boy arranging her mother’s second marriage is being shared with a false claim that he himself has married his mother

Thursday January 2, 2025 0:05 AM , Fact Check by NewsMeter

Ummid.com Fact Check: A viral video showing a Pakistani boy arranging her mother’s second marriage is being shared with a false claim that he himself has married his mother.

Claim

A video showing a Pakistani boy and his mother has gone viral on social media, with widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.

An X user posted the video with a caption:

“A son ‘married’ his mother after raising her for 18 years. The news is viral all over the world. Abdul Ahad himself shared his ‘story’ on social media, Abdul himself ‘revealed’ this ......” (Translated from Hindi)

Similar posts with the same claim were circulated by some other social media users also.

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false. The boy did not marry his mother, but arranged her second marriage.

The text on the video reads:

“Son marries off his mother in a heart-warming gesture.”

The confusion stemmed from the use of the phrase ‘married off’ used by many social media users in their posts. The term ‘married off’ or ‘marry off’ commonly refers to the act of arranging a marriage for someone, often a family member.

A keyword search revealed a report from Hindustan Times titled, “Pakistani man wins hearts by arranging his mother’s second marriage: 'Queen raised a King’” published on 30 December 2020.

The report said that a touching video shared on Instagram by Abdul Ahad captured heartfelt moments with his mother leading up to her joyful Nikah (marriage ceremony).

The video beautifully highlighted their close bond, showing tender interactions between the mother and son before transitioning to the lively celebration.

NewsMeter also found a similar report published by India Today.

Instagram Video

Using this information, NewsMeter found an Instagram account of a person named Abdul Ahad, and found the same Instagram video posted on December 18, 2024.

The video captured a touching narrative ahead of his mother’s second Nikah. The video opens with heartfelt moments between the mother and son, highlighting their close relationship through warm smiles and embraces. It transitions to the vibrant Nikah ceremony, showcasing the joyous celebrations and cultural richness of the occasion.

After the fact check analysis, NewsMeter also found the viral image, in circulation with the viral claim, posted on his Instagram account on December 20, 2024.

Therefore, the claim that the video shows a Pakistani boy marrying his mother is false and a clear case of disinformation.

Claim Review: The viral video shows a Pakistani boy celebrating marriage with his own mother.

Claimed By: Social Media Users

Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter

Claim Source: X Users

Claim Fact Check: False

Fact: The claim is false. The boy arranged a second marriage for his mother. A statement about her marriage has been misconstrued deliberately.

[This story was originally published by NewsMeter , and republished with slight edit by ummid.com as part of the Shakti Collective.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.