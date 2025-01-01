Fearing they will be sold, Arshad kills mother, 4 sisters

Fearing that the land mafia will sell his mother and sisters to traffickers, Arshad (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, killed them and released a video detailing why he took the extreme step

Wednesday January 1, 2025 6:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

Lucknow: Fearing that the land mafia will sell his mother and sisters to traffickers, Arshad (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, killed them and released a video detailing why he took the extreme step.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Lucknow UP, Raveena Tyagi confirmed the gruesome murder.

“The murders were committed at Hotel Sharanjit in Lucknow”, she said.

In the video shared on social media, Arshad said he killed his mother and four sister as he was being harassed by land mafia.

Watch Video

Fearing that the land mafia will sell his mother and sisters to traffickers, Arshad (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, killed them and released a video detailing why he took the extreme step. pic.twitter.com/g9Vse8ra7g — ummid.com (@ummid) January 1, 2025

The land mafia, he alleged, had already taken half of his family plot in their hometown Budau, and was trying to capture the remaining using pressure and threatening tactics.

“They have connection with police and politicians”, he said in the video.

“I killed my mother and sisters to save their honour. I killed them with the help of my father. We didn’t want them to be sold in Hyderabad”, he said.

Showing the bodies of his dead mother and sisters, Arshad said, "We are from Budaun (UP). My aunt has proof (of residence) going back to 1947. They spread lies about us that we are Bangladeshis.”

"They are land mafia, they also sell girls. They planned to frame the two of us (him and his father) in a false case and sell our sisters. We did not want that. So I was forced to kill my sisters by choking them and slitting their wrists”, Arshad said.

He also named Ranu, Aftab, Aleem Khan, Salim, Arif, Ahmad and Azhar who he alleged are responsible for the deaths. ummid.com could not independently verify the veracity of the viral video.

Lucknow Police later took Arshad in its custody and further probe is on, Raveena Tyagi said.

“Forensic teams have collected samples from the crime scene and further investigation is underway”, she added.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.