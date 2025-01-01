More young Muslims travelling to Makkah for Umrah

More and more Muslims in young age are travelling to Makkah to perform Umrah, the latest data showed

Wednesday January 1, 2025 11:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: More and more Muslims in young age are travelling to Makkah to perform Umrah, the latest data showed.

According to the latest Umrah Statistics Report released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Sunday, a total of 6,254,751 pilgrims – both domestic and foreign nationals, performed Umrah in Q3 i.e. July-September 2024.

The highest proportion of Umrah pilgrims, as per the statistics – both domestic and foreign nationals, is of young Muslims.

“The highest proportion of foreign Umrah pilgrims in Q3 of 2024 is of Muslims in the age group pf 35-44 who accounted for 17.6% of the total visitors”, the statistics showed.

The data further revealed that the highest proportion of domestic Umrah pilgrims is also of young Muslims in the age group of 30-39 who accounted for 29.2% of the total.

Gender-wise Umrah Data

The statistics further showed, of the total 3,348,512 foreign Umrah pilgrims in Q3, 51% i.e.1,707,514 were males and 49% i.e. 1,638,743 pilgrims were females.

On the other hand, the majority of domestic pilgrims - 64.8% totalling 1,883,199 were males while females accounted for 35.2% with 1,023,040.

Dhu Al-Hulayfah records 10 mn visitors

In another data released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), over 10 million visitors and Umrah pilgrims visited Miqat of Dhu Al-Hulayfah in Madinah since the beginning of 2024.

Dhu Al-Hulayfah, a significant historical site, is one of the designated miqats established by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Miqat is the place where Umrah pilgrims dress up in Ihram (two white sheets), and begin pilgrimage to Makkah.

Dhu Al-Hulayfah is the Miqat for pilgrims travelling to Makkah from Madinah – The City of The Prophet (peace be upon him).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.