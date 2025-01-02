Health Alert: Shoulder pain can be sign of lung cancer

After a long day at the office or post an intense workout session and some heavy lifting, a shoulder pain is quite common. But, imagine experiencing a continuous discomfort that is not cured by painkillers and quietly impedes your everyday activities.
What if there was another reason behind that persistent ache?
Most people will never think that some types of shoulder pain can be caused by lung cancer, which manifest silently.
The ache in your shoulders might actually be caused by a Pancoast tumour, that develops in the top portion of the lung and may compress nerves that run to the shoulder. Such tumour may cause pain that goes to the shoulder, back, or even arm.
This type of tumour does not cause the usual symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath. Thus, it is important to be able to identify these covert indicators to identify health problems early and start treatment.
The shoulder pain caused by lung cancer is not relieved by rest, heat packs, or other standard pain management techniques. This pain can be severe, throbbing, or moderate, and it can get worse at night, making it harder to sleep.
It is very important to see a health practitioner to rule out any underlying causes, and if the shoulder pain is chronic, inexplicable, and does not follow a distinct pattern of injury or strain.
While lung cancer is known for its ability to masque behind entirely unrelated symptoms, therefore aside from shoulder pain, the following minor signs could be considered worth paying attention to:
Any of the above symptoms along with persistent shoulder pain should not be ignored. Even though shoulder pain alone is rarely an indicator of lung cancer, it should be taken seriously when accompanied by other minor symptoms.
Early diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer can significantly lead to a good outcome for treatment since lung cancer often presents itself with ambiguous, non-specific symptoms.
[The writer, Dr. Trinanjan Basu, is HOD Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Center, Borivali, Mumbai.]
