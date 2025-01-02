Unveiling How Modi Govt Manipulated India’s Image

The narrative of "New India” projected under the Narendra Modi Government has been a saga of meticulous curation, strategic concealment, and calculated misrepresentation

The narrative of “New India” projected under the Modi government has been a saga of meticulous curation, strategic concealment, and calculated misrepresentation.

Since 2014, the government has left no stone unturned in crafting a global perception of India as a nation rising on all fronts — economically, socially, and democratically.

However, as 2025 dawns, this meticulously woven tapestry is beginning to unravel, exposing layers of deception that have characterized India’s portrayal on the world stage.

In this article, we will analyse how the present government has taken the entire nation for a ride in portraying as "Vishwa Guru" and what not.

The Grand Illusion of International Rankings

One of the Modi government’s most ambitious projects has been its pursuit of improved international rankings. From Ease of Doing Business to press freedom indices, the administration has treated these metrics not as reflections of reality but as trophies to be won at all costs. Reports reveal the deployment of dedicated teams tasked with tracking, lobbying, and influencing global rating agencies to inflate India’s scores.

The aim was clear: Craft an image of a thriving democracy with unstoppable economic momentum, a magnet for foreign investment. But behind the glossy headlines and celebratory tweets was a different story — one of declining institutional independence, growing inequality, and eroding democratic norms.

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings became one of the first battlegrounds. India’s remarkable rise in the rankings under Modi raised eyebrows globally. While reforms were undoubtedly implemented, insiders allege that data was selectively presented, and questionable methodologies were used to ensure favorable outcomes. The government’s “army of workers,” reportedly on special assignments, left no stone unturned in lobbying agencies to revise methodologies and overlook glaring deficiencies.

The Cracks Begin to Show

Fast forward to 2025, and the cracks in this grand façade are now unmistakable. The controversies surrounding manipulated data are no longer whispers but loud allegations backed by substantial evidence. For example:

The World Press Freedom Index saw India steadily declining despite government claims of improved democratic standards.

Critics argue that pressure tactics, including lawsuits and targeted disinformation campaigns, were used to discredit agencies issuing unfavorable scores.

On the Hunger Index, India’s abysmal ranking was repeatedly dismissed as biased or inaccurate by the government. Yet, ground realities of malnutrition, child stunting, and rising food insecurity starkly contradicted the narrative of a self-sufficient, food-secure nation.

As agencies began auditing their methodologies and making transparency a priority, the Modi government’s attempts to “game the system” started unraveling. What once seemed like a strategic coup is now being perceived as a series of desperate measures to sustain a false image.

The Cost of Fabrication

The Modi government’s relentless focus on perception management has come at a steep cost. Resources and energy that should have been directed toward addressing India’s systemic challenges — healthcare, education, job creation, and social inequality, were instead funneled into PR campaigns.

Trust Deficit: International credibility has taken a significant hit. Investors and global leaders, who once relied on India’s rankings and data to make decisions, now approach such metrics with skepticism.

Internal Disillusionment: Within the country, the mismatch between government claims and lived realities has fueled discontent. From unemployed youth to struggling farmers, the promise of "Achhe Din" (good days) feels like an empty slogan.

The “Fake Hai Toh Safe Hai” Policy

The Modi government’s modus operandi could be summed up as “Fake Hai Toh Safe Hai” (If it’s fake, it’s safe). This philosophy underscores the belief that controlling the narrative is more important than addressing the substance of the issues at hand.

This strategy has played out across multiple domains:

Economy: Official data on GDP growth, unemployment, and inflation has been accused of being massaged to present a rosier picture than reality.

Healthcare: The government's handling of COVID-19, hailed as a success in official reports, was starkly contradicted by visuals of mass cremations and overwhelmed hospitals.

The government’s handling of COVID-19, hailed as a success in official reports, was starkly contradicted by visuals of mass cremations and overwhelmed hospitals. Democracy: The global narrative of India as the world’s largest democracy has been challenged by rising authoritarianism, the stifling of dissent, and the use of state machinery to suppress opposition.

2025: The Year of Reckoning

As India enters 2025, the government faces an existential question: Should it continue doubling down on a policy of illusion, or is it time to confront the truth and make amends?

The latter would mean acknowledging the gaps between perception and reality, and working earnestly to bridge them.

But such an approach requires courage - a willingness to admit past mistakes and prioritize the nation’s long-term well-being over short-term political gains.

Can Modi Sarkar Pivot Toward Transparency?

The unraveling of the Modi government’s fabrications provides a unique opportunity for a reset. Here’s what needs to be done:

Admit to the Manipulations: Transparency begins with acknowledgment. The government must take responsibility for its role in inflating rankings and misleading narratives.

Prioritize Substance Over Optics: India's potential lies not in how it is perceived but in what it achieves. A focus on genuine reforms—strengthening institutions, creating jobs, and improving education—can do more for the country's global standing than any PR campaign.

Engage with Critics: The government must stop dismissing every critical voice as "anti-national" and instead engage constructively with dissent.

The Need for Authenticity in Nation-Building

Building a strong, resilient India requires more than just a curated image. It demands authenticity—a willingness to address challenges head-on and make the tough decisions necessary for long-term progress. India’s youth, its entrepreneurs, and its citizens deserve better than a government obsessed with optics. They deserve a leadership that tells them the truth, no matter how inconvenient it may be.

Conclusion: A Call for Change

The Modi government’s obsession with perception has reached its breaking point. The world, and the citizens of India, are no longer buying into the glossy narratives that fail to reflect ground realities.

As 2025 unfolds, it’s time for Modi Sarkar to abandon the “Fake Hai Toh Safe Hai” approach and embrace the truth.

India’s potential is undeniable, but realizing it requires a foundation of honesty and transparency. The question now is whether the government is ready to face the music and pivot toward authenticity — or it will continue down a path that leads to diminishing returns and eroded trust.

India deserves better.

It’s time for the truth to take center stage.

(Mohd Ziyauallah Khan is a freelance content writer & editor based in Nagpur. He is also an activist and social entrepreneur, co-founder of the group TruthScape, a team of digital activists fighting disinformation on social media.)

