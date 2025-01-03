Syrian FM visits Saudi Arabia on first foreign tour

A high level delegation led by Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shaibani has arrived in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh Thursday January 02, 2025 in a first official foreign visit

Friday January 3, 2025 11:12 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Waleed Al-Khuraiji, welcomed the Syrian delegation upon its arrival at King Khalid International Airportin Riyadh.]

Riyadh: A high level delegation led by Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shaibani has arrived in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh Thursday January 02, 2025 in a first official foreign visit.

The delegation included Minister of Defense Marhaf Abu Qasra and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab.

Al-Shaibani is leading the Syrian delegation to the Kingdom on the invitation by his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“I have just arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by Minister of Defense Marhaf Abu Qasra and General Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab", Al-Shaibani wrote on X.



He also emphasized that the new political administration in Syria is committed to building relationships that honor the shared history of the two nations.

“The political administration in Syria aspires to open a new and bright chapter in its relations with Saudi Arabia,” Al-Shaibani said.

The new Syrian administration recently appointed Al-Shaibani as Foreign Minister following the ousting of the Assad regime by opposition forces on December 8 .

The first visit of Syrian official delegation to any country comes days after Ahmed al Sharaa - the de facto ruler of Syria, in an interview hailed the contribution of Saudi Arabia for Syria and its people.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.