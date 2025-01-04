HMPV outbreak in China sparks panic

China has raised the alarm over the outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), sparking panic in the country and elsewhere and prompting the authorities to declare health emergency



Saturday January 4, 2025

The HMPV outbreak hits China about six years after the Cvid-19 Pandemic plagued – first China and later whole of the world in 2019 around the same time.

HMPV Symptoms

The HMPV causes respiratory diseases with symptoms similar to flu, including fever, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, and sneezing.

"The virus can cause serious illness among infants, children, the elderly over 65 of age or people with weakened immune systems," the Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

HMPV was not a new virus as it was first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands, and Cambodia also detected the disease among children between 2007 and 2009, the MoH said.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Western Pacific Region Office (WPRO) data from December 16-22, 2024 there has been an increase in acute respiratory infections across China. These include seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and HMPV.

The HMPV virus, which has been circulating in China, has seen a significant rise in cases, particularly among children under 14 in northern provinces, as reported by Reuters.

"No need to panic"

In the wake of the latest virus outbreak, countries neighboring China are urging their citizens to exercise caution, with HMPV cases also reported in Hong Kong.

However, a prominent epidemiologist has stated that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) levels in Hong Kong remain low, despite an ongoing outbreak of the respiratory virus in mainland China.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday advised the elderly, pregnant women, and those with health issues to exercise caution by wearing masks amidst the reports of HMPV outbreak in China.

In a social media post, George underscored that while there are no alarming reports from China, the increased incidences of flu and pneumonia highlight the need for vigilance.

“Since Keralites are globally present and travelling, it would be best if pregnant, aged, and sick people use masks,” George said.

"Symptoms of mild viral fever"

Meanwhile, Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman, Department of Chest Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, while speaking with PTI on the seriousness of the HMPV outbreak in China, said:

"This virus has been observed in India multiple times, especially during winters. So far, the cases we have seen here have been mild. The strain of this virus detected in India is generally considered mild… It primarily presents symptoms of mild viral fever."

China has also downplayed the world's concerns, passing it off as an "annual occurrence in winter".

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season", China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement released Friday.

"I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China", adding that "It is safe to travel in China".



