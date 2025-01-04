UGC NET Dec 2024 Admit Card Released, Download Here

The admit card of candidates appearing for UGC NET December 2024, to be held in January, 2025, has been published on the NTA website 'ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in'

Saturday January 4, 2025 10:09 AM , ummid.com News Network

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published on UGC NET official website "ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in" the Admit Card, also called as Hall Ticket, of the UGC NET December 2024 to be held in January 2025.

"The Admit cards for UGC – NET December 2024 examination have been released", the NTA said.

Steps to download NTA UGC NET Admit Card

Go to the official website: ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in Enter "Application Number" and "Date of Birth" Enter the security pin as seen in the box Click o sudmit button to download your admit card in PDF

"Admit Card download is now available. Please check your photo, Signature, Barcode and QRCode on your Admit Card. If either the photo, Signature, Barcode and QRCode is missing, Kindly re-download it", the NTA said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2024 Examination for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT), mode at different cities across the country from 03rd January 2025 to 16th January 2025.

The Subject wise schedule of UGC – NET December 2024 is also available on the website.

The NTA had earlier released City Intimation i.e. intimation of exam city for all the registered candidates.

The NTA conducts UGC–NET December 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ for 85 subjects in CBT, i.e. online mode.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.