Watch: The video that landed European tourists in Dubai Police net

The European tourists, who have been at the centre of a massive outrage following a video showing them mocking a Muslim couple went viral, finally landed in Dubai Police net

Sunday January 5, 2025 9:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

Dubai: The European tourists, who have been at the centre of a massive outrage following a video showing them mocking a Muslim couple went viral, finally landed in Dubai Police net.

The video that surfaced on social media three days ago shows the Muslim couple dining at a restaurant in Dubai. On a nearby table in the same restaurant were some European tourists.

The video showed the European tourists giggling at the Muslim woman who was in full veil – burqa or Hijab.

Watch The Viral Video

One of the tourists was also seen making derisive gestures while her fellows, not seen in the video, giggled at.

The video had sparked a massive outrage and cultural debate. Sharing the video a number of social media users tagged the Dubai Police and sought action against the foreign tourists.

“In Dubai, a non-Muslim European woman films a Gulf tourist and mocks her religion. Where is Dubai Police?

“Why not arrest her and then refer her to the Public Prosecution? Do they have laws that preserve the dignity and privacy of Gulf tourists and prevent her from being photographed without her permission and defamed? Where are human rights? Where is the respect for religious rituals?” a social media user wrote.

Dubai Police Takes Note

Dubai and other Emirates in the UAE have strict rules that bar filming women without their consent.

Taking note of the viral video, the Dubai Police issued a statement saying the matter has been referred to the concerned authorities.

“Thank you for contacting Dubai Police General Command. The matter has been transferred to the relevant authority to take the necessary measures”, the Dubai Police said in a statement posted on X.

The tourists, reportedly Germans, were later identified and detained.

