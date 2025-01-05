Watch: Yahsat's Thuraya 4 satellite launched into orbit

Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has successfully launched its Yahsat's Thuraya 4 telecommunications satellite into orbit Saturday January 04, 2025

The launch represents a significant milestone in Space42's journey as a provider of premium geospatial data, geospatial analytics AI platforms and services, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and secure connectivity solutions.

The satellite was launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, USA, at 20:26 Eastern Time Saturday.

Following the deployment of Thuraya 4 into space, the satellite ignited its built-in electrical thrusters for Electrical Orbit Raising (EOR).

This process will span several months until Thuraya 4 reaches its operational geostationary orbit at 44° East, approximately 36,000 kilometers above Earth.

Next Gen Mobile Telecommunications System

The next-generation mobile telecommunications system, Thuraya 4, significantly expands Space42's capabilities.

As one of the largest MSS communication satellites produced, it complements the company's plans to launch more than 15 new products to cater to the rapid growth in use cases across various sectors, including defense, government and enterprise.

Space42's sixth geostationary (GEO) satellite will provide more security, faster speeds and expanded coverage across Africa, Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.

