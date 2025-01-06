Two more HMPV+ cases detected in India

Hours after reporting the first HMPV positive case in the country, India Monday January 06, 2025 found two more patients infected with the Human Metapneumovirus

New Delhi: Hours after reporting the first HMPV positive case in the country, India Monday January 06, 2025 found two more patients infected with the Human Metapneumovirus.

Local health department Monday confirmed that a 2-yr-old child from Rajasthan, currently residing in the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad, has been found HMPV Positive.

This came after India's first case of HMPV positive patient was found in Bengaluru, Karnataka, followed by the report of another patient in the same state.

The two diagnosed of Human Metapneumovirus in Bengaluru are an eight-month-old boy and a three-month-old girl.

Both children had a history of bronchopneumonia, a lung infection affecting the alveoli and bronchi. The girl has since been discharged, and the boy is recovering well.

With this the total number of HMPV positive cases in India has increased to three.

About HMPV

Health experts however were alarmed after it was recently detected in China leading to crowded hospitals and widespread panic.

China has also downplayed the world's concerns, passing it off as an "annual occurrence in winter".

The Union Health Ministry earlier said India is fully prepared to manage respiratory illnesses with surveillance mechanisms indicating no unusual surge in cases.

The ministry on Saturday conducted a joint monitoring group meeting to discuss the reports of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks.

HMPV Symptoms

The HMPV causes respiratory diseases with symptoms similar to flu, including fever, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, and sneezing.

"The virus can cause serious illness among infants, children, the elderly over 65 of age or people with weakened immune systems," the Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

HMPV was not a new virus as it was first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands, and Cambodia also detected the disease among children between 2007 and 2009, the MoH said.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Western Pacific Region Office (WPRO) data from December 16-22, 2024 there has been an increase in acute respiratory infections across China. These include seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and HMPV.

