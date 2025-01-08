Kerala TET November 2024 Admit Card Download Now Available

KTET November 2024 will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025, as per the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test notification

Wednesday January 8, 2025

Kerala TET November 2024: The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan) has released on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in the link to download Hall Ticket or Admit Cards of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (Kerala TET November 2024).

KTET November 2024 will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025.

As per the latest notification, KTET November 2024 Hall Ticket is available for download from today.

How to download KTET November 2024 Hall Ticket

Go to the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in. Click on the link "HALLTICKET FOR KTET NOVEMBER 2024". Enter your application id, application number and select category. Click on download. Admit card/Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

The General Education Department, Government of Kerala will conduct KTET January 2025 exam in two shifts. The timing of Shift 1 will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Shift 2 timing is 02:00 PM to 04:40 PM.

The RTE Act 2009 directs the State to ensure the quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. The persons recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling. K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan conducts Teacher Eligibilty Test twice in a year. The 1st TET exam (KTET April 2024) of the year 2024 was held on June 22 and 23, 2024. The KTET April 2024 result was announced on September 03, 2024.

