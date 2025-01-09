Henley Passport Index 2025: India Slips Further Down

India is down three points to its passport ranking in 2024 whereas Singapore retained the most powerful passport status in the world for the 3rd consecutive year, according to the Henley Passport Ranking 2025 released today

Thursday January 9, 2025 10:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

Singapore retained the top ranking with visa free access to 195 countries i.e. visa free entry to whole of the world.

The ranking of Japan in Henley Passport Index 2025 is 2nd with visa free access to 193 countries whereas as many as six countries - Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Spain, jointly shared the 3rd rank with visa free entry to 192 countries.

The passport ranking of France, Spain, Germany and Italy was 2 in 2024 along with Japan. Of them, only Japan retained its last year passport ranking.

Also, Finland and South Korea have improved their rank by 1 as compared to their last record.

As many as seven countries jointly shared the 3th rank with visa free travel to 191 countries. They are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Sweden and Norway.

Henley Passport Index released the rankings for the year 2025, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association.

Indian Passport Ranking 2025

Indian Passport which ranked 82 in 2024, slipped to 85th rank as per the 2025 Passport Ranking. With this score Indian citizens will have visa free travel to 57 countries.

In 2024 , Indian citizens had visa free access to a total of 58 countries. Indian passport rank in 2023 was 80, it slipped to 82 in 2024 and now to 85 in 2025 passport ranking.

The passport ranking of the United Kingdom is 5. UK passport ranking in 2024 was 4 - a position it also held in 2017 and 2023 .

The United States passport ranking in 2024 and 2023 was 8. It however slipped 1 point to 9 in the 2025 passport listing.

Both the UK and the US jointly held 1st place on the index nearly 10 years ago in 2014 but have been on a downward trajectory ever since.

2025 Passport Ranking of OIC countries

Among the Muslim countries, the most powerful passport is of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 10th rank with a visa free score of 185. The UAE passport score in 2024 was 9 - up 3 points to its ranking of 12 in 2023.

The passport rank of Malaysia is 12th in 2025 - 1 point down its 2024 rank. In 2023, Malaysian passport was the most powerful among the OIC countries with a ranking of 11.

Among other OIC member countries, the passport rank of Brunei Darussalam is 20 (19 in 2024), that of Türkiye is 46 (45 in 2024), Qatar 47 (46 in 2024), Kuwait 50 (49 in 2024), Maldives 53 (52 in 2024), Bahrain 58 (57 in 2024), Oman 59 (58 in 2024), Saudi Arabia 58 (56 in 2024), Kazakhstan 65 (64 in 2024), Indonesia 66 (65 in 2024), Morocco 69 (68 in 2024), Azerbaijan 70 (69 in 2024), Tunisia 73 (71 in 2024), Sierra Leone 76 (74 in 2024), Uzbekistan 80 (78 in 2024), Tajikistan 84 (82 in 2024).

Weakest passports in the world

Bangladesh passport ranks 100 (97 in 2024) with a visa free access of 40 countries. The rank of Libya passport is also 100. It however had ranked 98th with a visa score of 39 in 2024.

The passport rank of Pakistan and Yemen is 103.

Afghanistan remains entrenched at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index with a score of 106 and a visa-free access score of just 26, preceded by Syria (rank 105) and Iraq (rank 104) — the three weakest passports in the world.

Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for the global citizen and sovereign states for assessing passport rank on the global mobility spectrum.

It is the only passport index that is based on IATA data, enhanced by extensive in-house research, supported by expert commentary, and updated regularly throughout the year, making it the most robust, credible, and reliable index of its kind.

