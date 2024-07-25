Henley Passport Index 2024: India down 2 points, Singapore retains top spot

Henley Passport Index released the rankings for the year 2024 based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association

Thursday July 25, 2024 1:36 AM , ummid.com News Network

Passport Index 2024: India is down two points to its ranking last year whereas Singapore retained the most powerful passport status in the world consecutively for 2nd year, according to the Henley Passport Ranking 2024 released Wednesday.

Singapore retained the top ranking with visa free access to 195 countries.

Five countries – France, Japan, Spain, Germany and Italy, jointly shared the 2nd rank with visa free access to 192 countries.

As many as seven countries jointly shared the 3rd rank with visa free travel to 191 countries. They are Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, Austria and Luxemburg.

Indian Passport Ranking 2024

Indian Passport which ranked 80 in 2023, slipped to 82nd rank as per the 2024 Passport Ranking. With this score Indian citizens will have visa free access to 58 countries.

India’s ranking in 2023 at 80 was up three points as compared to its passport ranking in 2022.

The passport ranking of the United Kingdom is 4 - a position it held in 2017 and 2023. The United States, also retained the 8th spot it has in 2023.

Both the UK and the US jointly held 1st place on the index nearly 10 years ago in 2014 but have been on a downward trajectory ever since.

2024 Passport Ranking of OIC countries

Among the Muslim countries, the most powerful passport is of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 9th rank with a visa free score of 186. The UAE passport score last year was 12.

The passport rank of Malaysia, which was at 11th position and was the best among the OIC countries, slipped one point. As per the 2024 ranking, Malaysia passport is at 12th rank.

Among other OIC member, the passport rank of Brunei Darussalam is 19, that of Türkiye is 45, Qatar 46, Kuwait 49, Maldives 52, Bahrain 57, Oman 58, Saudi Arabia 56 (visa free score 88), Kazakhstan 64, Indonesia 65, Tunisia 71, Azerbaijan 69, Morocco 68, Sierra Leone 74, Uzbekistan 78, Tajikistan 82 and the passport rank of Pakistan is 100 with a visa free travel to 33 countries.

Bangladesh passport ranks 97th with a visa free access of 40 countries whereas Libya passport is at the 98th rank with a visa score of 39.

Afghanistan remains entrenched at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index at a sore of 103, with a visa-free access score of just 26, followed by Iraq (rank 101 score of 31), and Syria (rank 102 and score of 28) — the three weakest passports in the world.

Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for the global citizen and sovereign states for assessing passport rank on the global mobility spectrum.

It is the only passport index that is based on IATA data, enhanced by extensive in-house research, supported by expert commentary, and updated regularly throughout the year, making it the most robust, credible, and reliable index of its kind.

