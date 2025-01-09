King Faisal Prize 2025 Winners Announced

Two King Saud University (KSU) Professors, and two Scientists - one from Japan and the other from Canada, have been adjudged the winners of 2025 King Faisal Prize in different categories

the General Secretariat of King Faisal Prize announced Wednesday January 08, 2025.

King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies

The King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies for 2025 was awarded jointly to Professor Saad Abdulaziz Alrashid and Professor Said Faiz Alsaid. Both are Saudi Nationals and Professors at King Saud University (KSU). There topic of research was Studies of Archaeology in the Arabian Peninsula.

Professor Alrashid was awarded the 2025 Faisal Prize for his contribution to the study of Islamic archaeological sites and inscriptions of the Arabian Peninsula, which laid the scientific and methodological groundwork for scholars in this field.

His work has enriched scientific knowledge about Islamic civilization and has become an empirical source for future generations of researchers.

Prof Alsaid was awarded the 2025 King Faisal Prize for the originality of his scientific studies, which are based on rich literature and published in several languages. His adaptation of a comparative methodology in studies of inscriptions and ancient writings of the Arabian Peninsula has had a profound impact on understanding the history of the Arabian Peninsula’s civilizations before Islam. His studies are an important scientific reference for scholars of the history of the Arabian Peninsula and the ancient Near East.

King Faisal Prize for Medicine

The King Faisal Prize 2025 for Medicine has been awarded to Michel Sadelain (Canada), Stephen and Barbara Friedman Chair and Director, Center for Cell Engineering at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for his work titled "Cellular Therapy".

Dr. Sadelain led the team that designed and tested clinically effective and novel CAR-T agents for the treatment of blood cancers.

His group identified CD19 as an effective CAR target and included a CD28 domain in the CAR construct, resulting in strikingly effective clinical responses.

Dr. Sadelain continues to improve CAR-T cell efficacy by devising strategies to overcome treatment resistance. This approach also shows promise in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and solid tumors.

King Faisal Prize for Science

The King Faisal Prize for Science for this year was awarded in Physics to Sumio Iijima, a Professor at Meijo University, Japan.

Iijima has been awarded the 2025 King Faisal Award for establishing the field of carbon nanotubes, following his pioneering discovery of carbon nanotubes using electron microscopy.

This new class of one-dimensional carbon materials has had a powerful impact on fundamental solid-state physics and material science. His work has opened new avenues for developing wide-ranging, practical applications in nanotechnology, ranging from electronics to energy storage systems and biomedicine.

King Faisal Prize 2025 for Service to Islam

The King Faisal Prize 2025 for Arabic Language and Literature has been withheld due to the nominated works not reaching the criteria for the prize.

The General Secretariat said that The King Faisal Prize 2025 for Service to Islam will be announced by the end of the ongoing month January.

The King Faisal Prize was established in 1977 and was granted for the first time in 1979. The award is named after King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Faisal became King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1964. During his reign, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia saw a marked development in various fields. Its clout grew more prominent in Arab, Islamic, and global arenas.

Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of King Faisal Prize has started accepting nominations for the 2026 Awards .

(With inputs from Arab News)

