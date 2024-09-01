Nominations open for 2026 King Faisal Prize

The General Secretariat of King Faisal Prize has started accepting nominations for the 2026 Awards from Sunday September 01, 2024

Sunday September 1, 2024 11:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

The last date of submitting nominations for the prestigious award is March 31, 2025, the General Secretariat said.

2026 King Faisal Prize Categories

The 2026 King Faisal Awards will be conferred on the eligible personalities in five categories:

Service to Islam Islamic Studies Arabic Language and Literature Medicine Science

King Faisal Prize Secretary General Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail said the prize’s 48-year legacy is recognizing individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to humanity, as quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Themes of 2026 King Faisal Prize

Alsebail said specific themes have been established for each category for the 2026 prize.

“Trade Routes in the Islamic World” is the theme for Islamic Studies. “Arabic Literature in French” for Arabic Language and Literature “Discoveries Transforming Obesity Therapeutics” in Medicine “Mathematics” for the Science category.

"The 5th category, Service to Islam Prize, remains an honorary award acknowledging exceptional service to Islam, Muslims, and humanity", Alsebail said.

About King Faisal Prize

The King Faisal Prize was established in 1977 and was granted for the first time in 1979.

The award is named after King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Faisal became King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1964. During his reign, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia saw a marked development in various fields. Its clout grew more prominent in Arab, Islamic, and global arenas.

King Faisal was known for his remarkable positions in defending the just causes of the Arabs, unifying their positions, consolidating their ties, supporting their projects, and carrying the banner of Islamic solidarity.

King Faisal was one of the founding signatories of the Charter of the United Nations in 1945.

Submissions for the 2026 Prize are accepted via post, email (Nominations@kingfaisalprize.org), or the online portal (www.kingfaisalprize.org/nominations).

More information about the King Faisal Prize (KFP 2026) can be found at www.kingfaisalprize.org.

