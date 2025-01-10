'Undivided India' to mark IMD 150th anniversary

Friday January 10, 2025

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) turns 150 on January 15, 2025, and to celebrate the occasion it is organising an event or seminar titled “Undivided India” in New Delhi.

Established on January 15, 1875, the IMD is one of the earliest government departments created for systematic observation, regular reporting, and scientific forecasting of weather in the Indian subcontinent.

Countries invited for Undivided India event

The invitation for the “Undivided India” seminar has been extended to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives and also Afghanistan.

Delegates from Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Afghanistan have confirmed their attendance for the event. Bangladesh however is yet to make a call.

"We wanted officials from all countries which were part of undivided India at the time of IMD's establishment to be part of the celebrations," a top official from the weather department told PTI.

Commemorative Coin, R-Day Tableau

The Finance Ministry has decided to release a special and limited-edition Rs 150 commemorative coin to mark the event. Also, the Home Ministry has given clearance for a special tableau on Republic Day marking the weather department's 150 years.

The IMD came into existence in 1875 after a cyclone ravaged Calcutta in 1864, followed by two deadly monsoon failures in 1866 and 1871 which led to famines across Bengal.

Since establishment in 1875, IMD was headquartered in Calcutta. It was moved to Shimla in 1905, and then to Pune in 1928, and finally to New Delhi in 1944, where it has remained since.



