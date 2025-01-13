Maharashtra TET Nov 2024 Result: Where and How to Check

Monday January 13, 2025 10:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

MAHA TET November 2024 Result: The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, is set to release on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in the result and score card of the candidates who appeared for the MAHA TET 2024.

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination had conducted the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHA TET exam on November 10, 2024.

The Mahrashtra TET was held at various exam centres spread across the state.

MAHA TET Answer Key

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad had relesed the subject wise final anwer key on January 02, 2025.

Before releasing the MAHA TET Final Answer Keys, the Commissioner had published on December 11, 2024 the Provisional Answer Key of the important Teacher Eligibility Test.

The Commissioner while releasing the provisinal answer key had asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, till December 16, 2024.

After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the TET Final Answer Keys were released on January 02, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Pariskha Parishad also released on January 10, 2025 some amendments in the TET Answer Keys of the Urdu subject.

MAHA TET 2024 Result

As the Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination has released the MAHA TET Final Answer Key, the result wil now be announced any moment.

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination has not confirmed any exact date and time to declare the TET results.

However, after the release of Final Answer Key, the next step is the announcement of the result. Hence, candidates who appeared for the MAHA TET Nov 2024 exam can expect their result any moment.

Candidates should also note that the Pariksha Parishad will publish the TET result based on the official final answer keys released on the website.

Steps to check MAHA TET 2024 Result

Go to official website: mahatet.in

Click on the link marked as "MAHA TET November 2024 Result"

Enter roll no or application number

Enter DOB if asked.

Click on Submit button to check your result and score card

MAHA TET 2024 Important Dates

"MAHA TET 2024 Online Registration": From September 09 to 30, 2024

"MAHA TET 2024 Admit Card Download Start Date": October 28, 2024

MAHA TET 2024 Paper 1: November 10, 2024 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2024 Paper 2: November 10, 2024 from 02:30 am to 05:00 pm.

MAHA TET 2024 Provisional Answer Keys released on: December 11, 2024

MAHA TET 2024 Final Answer Keys released on: January 02, 2025

MAHA TET 2024 result release date: Any moment

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

