U.S. President-elect Trump sentenced in porn star hush-money case

A New York Court Friday January 10, 2025 sentenced U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the porn star hush-money payment case but spared him a jail term or penalty owing to his current status

Saturday January 11, 2025 10:27 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

New York: A New York Court Friday January 10, 2025 sentenced U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the porn star hush-money payment case but spared him a jail term or penalty owing to his current status.

Had he not been President-elect, Donald Trump would have been sentenced to at least a four year jail term because of his conviction in the case.

But because he has won the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections and now set to move to the White House, he has been spared a jail term and penalties.

Judge Juan Merchan sentenced President-elect Trump to “unconditional discharge,” releasing him without fine, imprisonment, or probation for his 34 felony convictions of falsifying business records.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as new U.S. President on January 20, 2025. The court ruling has made Trump first U.S. President to be a sentenced felon.

The case against Trump

The case invovles porn star Stormy Daniels who it was claimed received $130,000 in hush money one month before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her sexual encounters with Donald Trump.

Trump later won the 2016 U.S. President election but lost the 2020 elections. He was found guilty in May last year on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to the bribing case.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said he plans to appeal his conviction.

Appearing virtually at Friday’s sentencing hearing, he said his criminal trial and conviction had “been a very terrible experience” and insisted he committed no crime.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.