3,676 pilgrims in 2025 Hajj 2nd waiting list asked to deposit advanced amount

The Haj Committee of India Friday released the second waiting list for Hajj 2025 and asked 3,676 pilgrims to deposit Advanced Haj Amount latest by January 25, 2025



Friday January 10, 2025 9:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2025: The Haj Committee of India Friday January 10, 2025 released the second waiting list for Hajj 2025 and asked 3,676 pilgrims to deposit Advanced Haj Amount latest by January 25, 2025.

“As on date, 3,676 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats.

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Rs. 272,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 130,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 142,000/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by January 25, 2025”, the Haj Committee of India said in notification released today i.e. January 10, 2025.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated Jan 10, 2025 released Monday, in the state wise Hajj 2025 waiting list pilgrims from:

136 to 160 in Chhattisgarh, 626 to 790 in Delhi NCR, 1274 to 2207 in Gujarat, 2075 to 2310 in Karnataka, 1712 to 2208 in Kerala, 906 to 1136 in Madhya Pradesh, 3697 to 4789 in Maharashtra, 1016 to 1319 in Tamil Nadu, and 1632 to 2288 in Telangana.

... have been asked to deposit the Advanced Haj Amount of Rs. 2,72,300/- by January 25, 2025 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2025 Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in . Click on "Haj 2025" Menu Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List" Click on the name of your state Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers mentiond above it means your are one of the 3,676 pilgrims provisionally selected from the second wait list.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the Advanced Haj Amount before the due date.

The Haj Committee of India had earlier released the first waiting listing of 13,549 pilgrims for the Hajj 2025 on November 25, 2024.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

