Los Angeles Fire: Death toll 16, inferno yet to be brought under control

Sunday January 12, 2025 10:40 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Los Angeles: Death toll in the wildfire which erupted in Los Angeles and neighborhood Tuesday is now 16 even as the massive fire that had left hundreds of thousands displaced is yet to be brought under control.

Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement Saturday evening, according to Associated Press.

The reports two days ago had said the Pacific Palisades fire had scorched over 19,000 acres, while the Altadena fire had consumed 13,000 acres.

According to news agency AFP, the Palisades fire continued to grow Saturday despite heroic efforts, including precision sorties from aerial crews, pushing east towards the priceless collections of the Getty Centre art museum and north to the densely populated San Fernando Valley, an urbanized valley in Los Angeles County, California.

"We're a nervous wreck," Sarah Cohen told the Los Angeles Times of the threat to her Tarzana home.

"Every time they drop water, it gets better. But then it gets worse again," she said.

"Critical fire-weather conditions will unfortunately ramp up again today for southern California and last through at least early next week," the National Weather Service said.

"This may lead to the spread of ongoing fires as well as the development of new ones," it added.

New evacuation warnings

Joseph Everett, assistant chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s west bureau, said it has been difficult to see such destruction in an area where he, his father and grandfather all have worked as firefighters.

“It resonates with me heavily. Please be patient as we are up there … we’re still aggressively fighting fire out there", he said at a community meeting Saturday night.

There were fears that winds could move the fires toward the J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles, while new evacuation warnings left more homeowners on edge, according to Associated Press.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reported the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed about 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), an area larger than San Francisco. The Palisades and Eaton fires accounted for 59 square miles (nearly 153 square kilometers) by Saturday evening.

"Fire Threat Still Very High"

LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone while addressing the press said that Eaton Fire is now estimated to cover 14,117 acres. He adds the fire is now 27% contained, up from the earlier 15%.

There are 3,155 firefighting personnel "assigned to the incident", Marrone says.

"Elevated, critical fire weather conditions will continue through to Wednesday," he says.

Marrone explains that the high winds, combined with low moistures, will keep the fire threat in LA county "very high", according to BBC.



